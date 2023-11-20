Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 325 | Spilling the Beans About the Farm Bill Extension

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, hosts Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Brandon Kern, Director of Public Policy and Issue Analysis at the Ohio Soybean Association. They talk about the future of the Farm Bill with the recent extension of the 2018 Farm Bill. Brandon also talks about priorities of soybean farmers and other policy updates.

More in this week’s podcast:

Jonathan Coppess, University of Illinois: Jonathan talks with Matt about the Farm Bill process and what it looks like in broad terms.