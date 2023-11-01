Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 1, 2023

Share Facebook

Still chilly today, but we see more sunshine than yesterday in most areas except near the Lake Erie lakeshore. A reinforcing shot of cold air is coming in on the strong north winds today, but with the sunshine, we still think it feels slightly better today than yesterday. We will remain precipitation free today outside of any lake effect, which will generally be light. We do have to watch for some more significant lake effect action in NE Ohio through midday and early afternoon.

Sunny tomorrow and winds turn more westerly. Were still chilly but not as cold. Then we see temps start to moderate friday midday and afternoon with southwest winds arriving and bringing some warmer air. The weekend looks spectacular with plenty of sun and warm temps. We should see excellent evaporation potential late week and this weekend.

Monday starts with sun but clouds quickly build. We have our next cold front working through from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Rain totals (yes, we are looking at rain!) will be .25″-1.5″ with the higher end of the range coming with a bit of thunderstorm potential. The heavier rains also are looking to track over central OH, pushing northeast as of right now. The map below shows potential for Monday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Behind the front we get colder again. We are chilly late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, but do not see any lingering precipitation for Wednesday. Then overnight Wednesday night through Thursday we end up with another minor, fast moving wave, which can bring a bit of light snow. The scattered snow showers do not have accumulation potential right now, but do have liquid equivalent of a few hundredths to a tenth.

The chill stays then through the end of next week, but we should get sunshine back and put together some slow drying days.