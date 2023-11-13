Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 13, 2023

Share Facebook

Sunny, mild and dry most of this week. South winds developed yesterday, and will continue to warm the region over the next few days. We will be above normal on our day time highs, and average temps for the week will be about 2-5 degrees above normal. We have no threat of precipitation until we get into Friday. A minor cold front sags through friday midday and afternoon, triggering some scattered rain showers through fRiday evening. Rain totals do not look impressive, but can be .1″-.5″ with 80% coverage.

Dry weather returns behind that front, but we are cooler to start off Saturday. Then south winds return Sunday ahead of our next strong frontal complex that arrives Monday. Rain starts by midday next onday and then continues through Tuesday night with several waves moving over the region. Rain totals will be from half to 1.5″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows 48 hour rain totals through midnight Tuesday night.

Much colder air follows that system in for the remainder of the week, which will include Thanksgiving Day. We will be normal to a bit below normal on temps, but should be mostly dry for Wednesday afternoon and Thanksgiving Day Thursday.