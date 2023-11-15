Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 15, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunny, mild and dry today and tomorrow. Temps remain above normal. Good drying. A cool front is poised to move southward into the state to finish the week on Friday. This front does not have an overabundance of moisture with it, but does have the potential for some. Scattered showers can bring a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 80% of the state. The map below shows the set up as we see it this morning.

Drier weather returns for the weekend. We are chilly to start on Saturday, but see temps moderate Saturday afternoon. Sunday and monday are dry with mostly sunny skies and mild temps. Clodus increase late Monday.

Rain moves into the state overnight monday night and lingers through Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday. Rain totals combined for the event will be half to 1.5″ with coverage at 90% of the state. We won’t rule out a few thunderstorms as well. This is a well organized system, moving out of the central and southern plains this weekend.

Behind the system we expect colder air to take over for the second half of next week. Clouds will mix with some sunshine for Wednesday, and then Thanksgiving Day next Thursday will turn out partly sunny, but chilly. The cool temps last through the rest of the holiday weekend, but we should stay precipitation free through at least Saturday the 25th.