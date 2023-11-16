Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 16, 2023

Share Facebook

One more sunny, warm and dry day today, and it will be the warmest of the entire pattern. We reach into the upper 60s and low 70s today with excellent southwest flow and good drying. Tomorrow we have a cold front that will move through from NW to SE. This front brings clouds and some minor moisture. we still are looking at a few hundredths to half an inch over 80% of the state. The moisture is not really an issue, but clearly we will not see drying tomorrow, and that will lead to a brief stoppage in field work.

We are back to precipitation free weather for Saturday, Sunday and monday. Temps will be chilly to start, but we will see some temperature moderation Sunday and Monday, putting us back closer to normal. Drying will be good, but not as “perfect” as the past few days.

A strong system arrives from the SW US on Tuesday and lingers into early Wednesday. Rain totals look to be more significant at .5″-1.25″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map below shows our potential. Colder air blasts in behind the front as soon as tuesday night, so any lingering moisture into early Wednesday has the potential to come in the form of sloppy wet snowflakes. We do not expect any problems, but we will be chilly. Clouds break for late day sun late on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day should end up with a mix of clouds and sun, but still cool temps for the day. TRavel weather looks good. The week finishes dry but chilly for Black Friday through the 26th. Moisture is possible early in the week of the 27th with another frontal complex coming out of the northern Rockies and northern Plains.