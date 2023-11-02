Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 2, 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Not as cold today. Winds will start to turn to the SW through the day and with full sunshine we will get temps to bounce. The warming trend continues tomorrow and through the weekend. We get close to normal tomorrow, and will be above normal on weekend temps. We generally are dry in most areas through the weekend and monday early afternoon. However, we do see a minor trough saturday afternoon and evening that will allow for a few more clouds to be around, especially in central Ohio, and we won’t rule out the odd shower or two . This threat is not large at all, and most of the state ends up precipitation free through the weekend with opportunities for harvest and field work.

Our next front shows up later next Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The system is centered farther north in Ontario and the Great Lakes. However, we feel the effects as clouds dominate over most of the state, and we likely see scattered showers bring a few hundredths to .3″ on 60% coverage. That will be skewed to the central and eastern parts of Ohio. We dry out bit Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Then another wave of moisture comes Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few hundredths and 60% coverage.

A strong system lifts up from the SW late next week Friday into Saturday. Showers and storms can bring .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio .The map below shows the event potential. Behind that complex, we turn colder again to finish the weekend.