Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 21, 2023

A strong system moves through Ohio today, lifting up from the southwest. We expect showers through the day, and coverage will be almost all of the state. The heaviest action stays to our south over KY and TN, but we still see some needed moisture, as most of november so far has been well below normal on precipitation. Right now we are penciling in event totals (including what started back in the overnight last night) at .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows the spread. Precipitation should be ending this afternoon and evening, and clouds will start to break up overnight.

Drier weather is back for most of the rest of this week. We are colder tomorrow with clouds giving way to sunshine, and the mostly sunny for Thanksgiving Day. While we have chilly air around, we escape the brutal cold that we had concerns about late last week and over the weekend. In fact, temps may moderate just a touch for Thanksgiving Day. A reinforcing shot of cold air comes down for Friday through the weekend, but we see good sunshine potential all days, with clouds waiting to increase until late sunday.

Clouds dominate the start of next week, but only have the potential for a few spits or sprinkles. We remain below normal for Monday through Wednesday, and clouds slowly give way to sun for Tuesday and Wednesday. We may still have to deal with some lake effect clouds and even a few snowflakes Tuesday. Temps may try to moderate later in the week, Thursday the 30th and Friday Dec 1.