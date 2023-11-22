Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 22, 2023

Share Facebook

Colder, but dry weather moves into the state behind the system that exited to the east yesterday. In fact, we may go the next 10 days with only a bit of drizzle or a few flurries! The map below shows rain totals over the next 10 days.

Today we see a mix of clouds and sun while cooler temps settle in. However brutal cold is not expected, and we will be near to slightly below normal. For Thanksgiving Day tomorrow, we turn out mostly sunny and should see temps moderate just a bit. There will be no travel problems, and if you want to spend Thanksgiving in the field, we should be able to see good enough drying in the next 24-48 hours to get back to field work, either harvest or fall tillage, by tomorrow as well.

A reinforcing shot of cold air pushes southward on Friday and controls the area through the weekend. We still see full sun for Friday and Saturday, but clouds will build on Sunday. Sunday afternoon and overnight we end up with our only threat of moisture over the next 10 days, and it is very minor. With the clouds, we won’t rule out a bit of drizzle or a few wet snowflakes/flurries. Liquid equivalent is only a few hundredths to a tenth, so again, it is a minor batch of moisture, but we can’t say we stay dry, and we definitely will not be doing any drying for the late Sunday and Monday early period.

We make another leg down in temps for next week, Monday through Friday. We expect our daytime highs to be below normal all week, even though we should end up with partly to mostly sunny skies. A Canadian high pressure dome will facilitate the significant cool down. This will be relatively short lived, as we see good potential for temps to moderate quietly the following week, in the extended 11-16 day forecast window.