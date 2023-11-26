Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 27, 2023

Share Facebook

Better weather emerging across Ohio today, as our disturbance from yesterday and last night is leaving to the east. We expect a mix of clouds and sun today, but we stay chilly in all areas for the day with daytime highs just a bit below normal. Full sunshine is likely tomorrow, and that will help us to be not quite as cold. Full moderation arrives at midweek with sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and then sun followed by increasing clouds Thursday.

Rain showers develop overnight Thursday night and will be here through most of Friday. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Central and southern parts of the state have the best chance for the more impressive totals. The map below shows an early look at the late week system.

Cooler behind the frontal passage for this coming weekend. We have a little bit of lingering instability, meaning we see both clouds and some sun. We won’t rule out hit and miss sprinkles either day of the weekend, but generally are looking for a mostly dry outlook.

Scattered showers return over 70% of the state for monday with totals of .1″-.5″. But, we are dry for next Tuesday through next Friday, with a chilly start to the period Tuesday and Wednesday, and them more moderate temps to finish the week.