Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 29, 2023

Winds turn to the south today and that will help moderate temperatures a bit. We see partly to mostly sunny skies as temps climb a good 10-15 degrees from yesterday. We are milder for tomorrow, but will have clodus increase in the afternoon, ahead of our next weather event.

Showers arrive after midnight tomorrow night and continue through Friday. We are still looking for .25″-.85″ over nearly all of Ohio. This will be a well received rain event in most areas, and the map below shows the event coverage.

Cooler air moves in for the weekend. Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun, Sunday sees precipitation return with a chance of scattered rain showers and potentially a few wet snowflakes, mostly in areas to the north that see action linger into the Sunday night period. Liquid equivalent totals will be a few hundredths to no more than half an inch, and most of us will be in the one to two tenth range.

Next week is cooler to start with a mix of clouds and sun monday and tuesday. Warmer air blasts back in to finish the week Wednesday through Friday, with temps well above normal over the period. The very warm air holds through at least mid December.