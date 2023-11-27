Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 28, 2023

Share Facebook

Another cold day today, but it may not seem quite as cold, thanks to better sunshine potential. We still will see some lake interaction far north that produces more clouds, Tomorrow winds turn to the west and southwest, bringing up some warmer air. We get back closer to normal. Sun starts Thursday, but clouds will be on the increase.

Rain showers develop overnight Thursday night and continue through Friday. This system is coming up form the southwest, and has good coverage for the state. We look for .25″-.75″ rain totals with 90% coverage. The map below shows our updated outlook. We should see action wind down by late Friday night.

Cooler air follows that front in for the weekend. We see a mix of clouds and sun and temps still near normal for this time of year. However, we won’t rule out an isolated sprinkle as well. Another disturbance rolls in for next Monday. There we can see .1″-.5″ rains with coverage at 60%.

The rest of the week next week will be dry from Tuesday through Friday. Temps will be a bit cool on Tuesday and Wednesday, but should warm dramatically for the finish of the week, and then stay well above normal on through at least mid-month. Our pattern is looking warmer than normal for the entire US, and drier than normal here as we hit the middle of December.