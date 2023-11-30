Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 30, 2023

Share Facebook

Warmer air continues to work into the state today from the southwest ahead of our next weather system. We start with sun today, but clouds will build later this afternoon and evening. Rain shower activity likely holds off until after midnight, but once it starts, it will linger all the way through tomorrow. Rain totals here in Ohio will be .25”-.75” with coverage at 100%. The map below shows the spread.

The region is a bit unsettled behind that system for the weekend. We are putting more clouds in the forecast for the entire weekend. Plenty of clouds and a bit of sun Saturday, then cloudy Saturday night and Sunday with scattered light rain or wet snow showers/flurries. The amount of moisture for that period is minor, but we are definitely cooler and not as dry as we were looking a few days ago.

Next week starts chilly as well with temps near to below normal for Monday and Tuesday. Howerer, we do see better sunshine in there. A significant temperature move is on the way for the second half of the week. We are not as cold Wednesday, and then flat out warm for Thursday through the weekend. With the warmth comes plenty of sun, and excellent drying. The well above normal surge likely holds into the start of the following week, but we are watching a system trying to develop over the weekend in the northern rockies…the track of that system and the moisture it holds will determine how the week of the 11th shakes out.