Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 6, 2023

A mostly dry start to the week. Today a disturbance is crossing MI and the Great Lakes, heading into southern Ontario. While precipitation misses us for the most part, we will have clouds in over the northern part of the state through today, and we won’t completely rule out an isolated shower close to the MI line and the Lake Erie shoreline. The rest of the state will see a mix of clouds and sun with mild temps, and most areas will be able to continue with field work. We are partly sunny and pleasant statewide tomorrow and Wednesday, although clouds increase late Wednesday afternoon.

Our next front moves through overnight Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rain totals will be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 75% of the state – see map below. But the front passes quickly, and we should see sunshine return Thursday afternoon. We are cooler with high pressure moving in from the NW for Friday through the weekend. However, we should decent evaporation again.

A minor disturbance passes to our NW Sunday night into Monday, and we may start next week with a few clouds as a consequence of that. However, we are keeping our forecast dry for Monday through next wednesday. This means we are looking at only one significant threat of moisture over the next 10 days, and that is what moves through here Wednesday night into Thursday of this week.