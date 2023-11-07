Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 7, 2023

Share Facebook

Dry for your Tuesday with decent sun statewide. Temps will be above normal for the day and another round of good drying will be underway. Tomorrow starts with sun, but clouds build quickly, and our next weather system will move through late tomorrow afternoon through early Thursday.

The frontal passage will bring rain showers, but overall moisture is not heavy. We are expecting showers to start up in northern tier counties late afternoon tomorrow, and then spread east and south through the rest of the evening and overnight. We are projecting .1”-.75” over 80% of Ohio through Thursday late morning. The map below shows an update on scope of the moisture. Drying behind the rain will be quick, as clouds give way to sun Thursday afternoon in NW Ohio, and clearing moves through the rest of the state through Thursday evening.

Cooler air is on the way for the finish of the week for Friday through the weekend. Temps will be near to a bit below normal. However, we see good sunshine throughout, and evaporation that will be up to .2” per day, meaning drying will come at a good clip. The dry pattern continues next week with sunny skies and warmer air in for Monday, Tuesday and early next Wednesday. Temps will be above normal.

Another chance of rain develops for next Wednesday afternoon. Showers arrive from the west and have potential to bring .1”-.6” of rain to 80% of Ohio through next Thursday.