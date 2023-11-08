Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 8, 2023

Share Facebook

Clouds increase for Wednesday. We are mild, but will also see some scattered shower activity develop late afternoon and overnight through late Thursday morning. Rain totals still do not look overly impressive, at a few hundredths to .5″ with coverage at 70%. The map below shows our outlook.

Once we get this frontal passage behind us, we settle in for a dry pattern the rest of the week, the weekend and most of next week. Temps for Thursday afternoon through Sunday will be cooler, closer to normal. Then next week, Monday through Wednesday we are warmer. Evaporation will be strong and drying quick. We should have no major hurdles to getting back in the fields and finishing up harvest or even fall tillage. The next system looks to hold off into the extended 11-16 day forecast window.