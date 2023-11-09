Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast November 9, 2023

Share Facebook

Moisture leaves the state today, moving off to the east. We may see some lingering showers through midday in central and eastern OH, but clouds are already giving way to sunshine in the west and northwest. By sunset, we should be mostly clear in all areas.

We embark on a 7 day dry stretch tomorrow through next Thursday. We have no rain threat at all, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny each day. We are chilly to start this dry pattern, with temps on the cool side Friday, Saturday and to start Sunday. Moderating temps will be in to finish the weekend, and we are quite mild for Monday through next Thursday. Daytime highs will average a good 10 degrees or more above normal next week. The map below shows 5 day average temps (highs/lows combined) vs normal for the week next week.

Clouds start to build back in next Thursday night into Friday, and our pattern becomes a little more unsettled to finish the 10 day forecast window. WE won’t rule out scattered pop up showers next Friday with coverage that is pretty minor, and then overnight Friday night into Saturday, we can see more organized showers and even a few thunderstorms bring .25”-.75” rain totals to 60% of Ohio. There is plenty of time for this system to evolve, though, and while we expect rain to develop, timing and spread are up in the air.

The main takeaway this morning is that we have a fantastic window of opportunity to finish harvest and fieldwork in the next week over a majority of the state. Get after it!