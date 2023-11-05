Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 30, Mark IV Farm

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In Episode 38 of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty visits with Jack Sommers at Mark IV Farm in Champaign County to discuss their family heritage in the pork business, and their use of no-till and cover crops in the Mad River Valley. There are some similarities between feeding hogs and feeding the microbes that live in the soil and Jack shares some of the insights he learned in his time as an OSU Extension Agent and implementing the practices on his own farm.