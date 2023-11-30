Ohio Soybean Council Foundation offers $44,000 in scholarships

Share Facebook

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students for the 2024-2025 academic year.



The scholarship program encourages undergraduate and graduate students at Ohio colleges and universities to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, engineering, science and technology.



“These scholarships are a perfect way to make an impact on our field moving forward,” said Cindy Layman, Hardin County soybean farmer and OSCF scholarship committee member. “It’s important to recognize people who are passionate about the future of agriculture and these students prove every year that the soybean industry is in good hands.”



The OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $500,000 in scholarships since 2008.

2024-2025 undergraduate scholarships

• Seven undergraduate scholarships of up to $3,000 each will be awarded.

• One $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established in memory of Rob Joslin, a soybean farmer and long-time leader in the soybean industry, to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential.

• One $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle.



Applicants must be Ohio residents enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university, having attained at least sophomore status by the Fall 2024, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Eligible majors include biology, biochemistry, bioengineering, molecular biology, chemistry, engineering, biotechnology, bioenergy, biofuels, food science, crop science, environmental science, agricultural communications, agricultural business, agricultural education or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.

2024-2025 graduate scholarships



Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to graduate students who are enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university and have proof of legal residency in the United States. Applicants must be conducting research in biotechnology, biobased materials, bioengineering, crop production, plant pathology, crop science, agronomy, soybean breeding or a related field, and must be focused on advancing the soybean industry.



The deadline for undergraduate and graduate applications is Jan. 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET. All OSCF scholarships will be competitively awarded with funds paid directly to the educational institution. All scholarships are not renewable, and recipients may reapply. For more information and to apply, visit SoyOhio.org/Scholarships.