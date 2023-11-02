Ohio’s Luke Jennings vying for coveted American Star Farmer Award

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Luke Jennings of the Felicity-Franklin FFA Chapter in Ohio is currently serving as the Ohio FFA State President. If that wasn’t enough, he is also preparing to walk across stage at the 2023 National FFA Convention as one of four finalists for the coveted American Star Farmer Award, often recognized as the top award in the organization. He talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood about the work behind the Star Farmer effort, as well as his activities as a student leader of the organization while at the convention.

National FFA Convention coverage is sponsored by Wilmington College. More information at www.wilmington.edu.