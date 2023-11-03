Ohio’s National FFA Agriscience Fair winners announced

Share Facebook

The National FFA organization has announced the 2023 National FFA Agriscience Fair winners for Social Systems. The winners were recognized today during the second session of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo. The National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Students compete in one of six categories in the agriscience fair and under one of the six divisions — either individually or as a team.

Ohio’s first place winners are: Animal Systems Division 1 – Lauren Giesige, Patrick Henry; Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems Division 4 – Xavier Stuck & William Browning, Ridgemont; and Food Products and Processing Systems Division 6 – Kaylee Jennings & Joanna Hamilton, Felicity-Franklin.