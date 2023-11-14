OSA and OSCF undergraduate and graduate scholarship opportunities

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA), the membership and policy arm for Ohio soybean farmers, is offering one $1,000 scholarship to students of any major with a passion for the soybean industry. The scholarship will be applied to the 2024-2025 school year. Applicants must be a full-time student at college, university or a technical school who have completed 15 hours of credit and must be able to provide proof of legal residency in Ohio.

Those who apply must also have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and must be a child or grandchild of an OSA member or be a Student and Young Adult Member themselves (SYA membership is $10). Applications open on Monday, October 23, 2023and must be completed by Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST.

Contact Eric Robinson at erobinson@soyohio.org with any questions.

OSA’s scholarship link: https://www.soyohio.org/association/osa-programs/scholarships/

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation is pleased to offer $44,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for the 2024-2025 academic year. Scholarships are available to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing studies related to the soybean industry and the field of agriculture.

Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year open on Monday, October 23rd, 2023 and close on Friday, January 12th, 2024.

OSCF’s scholarship link: https://www.soyohio.org/council/scholarships/

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports scientific research and educational opportunities to the benefit of the soybean industry.

Seven undergraduate scholarships are being offered of up to $3,000 each. One is the $3,000 Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship, which was established to recognize a student who has demonstrated outstanding leadership potential. Another is the $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named to honor Dr. Vijayendran’s contributions to the soybean industry through his scientific research and commercialization activities at Battelle. This scholarship was founded to support those pursuing a degree related to science, technology, or soybean research.

Applicants must be Ohio residents enrolled as full-time students at an Ohio college or university, having attained at least sophomore status by the fall of 2024, with a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Eligible majors include Agricultural business, agricultural communications, agricultural education, biochemistry, bioenergy, bioengineering, biofuels, biology, biotechnology, chemistry, crop science, engineering, environmental science, food science, molecular biology, or any of the agricultural disciplines or related fields.

Three scholarships of up to $5,000 each are available to students who are enrolled as full-time graduate students at an Ohio college or university.

Applicants must be conducting research in biotechnology, biobased materials, bioengineering, crop production, plant pathology, crop science, agronomy, soybean breeding, or another related field.

The research must be focused on advancing the soybean industry. Applicants must have proof of legal residency in the U.S.

Last year’s undergraduate winners included:

Rachel Barrett of Rockford, Ohio, is a junior at The Ohio State University studying food science and technology.

Justin Beckner of Somerville, Ohio, is a junior at Wilmington College studying agriculture education.

Grant Heuing of Celina, Ohio, is a freshman at the University of Findlay studying pre-veterinary animal science.

Haven Hileman of Stout, Ohio, is a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying animal sciences.

Kiley Holbrook of Amanda, Ohio, is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agricultural communication and public policy.

Alicia Knapke of Celina, Ohio, is a junior at Wright State University – Lake Campus studying agriculture.

Lauren Mellott of Butler, Ohio, is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agriscience education.

Paige Teeters of Hillsboro, Ohio, is a junior at Wilmington College studying agriculture education.

Lauren Thornhill of Anna, Ohio, is a freshman at The Ohio State University studying agricultural education.

Ryanna Tietje of Deshler, Ohio, is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agribusiness and applied economics.

Amber Zimpfer of Anna, Ohio, is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agribusiness and applied economics and accounting.

Last year’s graduate recipients included:

Sayan Basak is pursuing his doctorate in polymer engineering at the University of Akron. His research area focuses on utilizing soybean oil and turning it into a smart and form-fitting plastic.

Fabiano Colet is pursuing a doctorate in horticulture and crop science at The Ohio State University. His research analyzes situations where biological seed treatments improve soybean grain yield and profitability and measures the influence of biological seed treatments on soybean nutrient status.

Alison Peartis pursuing her master’s degree in plant pathology at The Ohio State University. Her research looks at diseases and pests that threaten soybean production and yield, specifically soybean cyst nematode and fungal pathogens which cause brown spot, charcoal rot, and frogeye leaf spot.

Annika Pratt is pursuing her doctorate in plant pathology at The Ohio State University. Her research focuses on discovering which genes are essential in causing charcoal rot as well as identifying which soybean genes combat the fungus.