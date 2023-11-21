Pardon me, Mr. Turkey: National FFA’s Morgan Anderson assists in White House ceremony

Share Facebook

Morgan Anderson, Ohio’s recently elected National FFA Officer, was one of those in attendance alongside her fellow student leaders as one of the great American traditions around this time of year took place. That’s right – two fortunate National Thanksgiving Turkeys were pardoned this week by President Biden on the South Lawn of the White House.

According to the National Turkey Federation, this White House tradition has been observed since 1947, signaling the beginning of the holiday season of national thanks and representing agriculture’s plentiful harvest and the contributions of America’s turkey growers.

The FFA members were able to witness the 20-week-old, 42-pound birds, named Liberty and Bell be pardoned.

In this interview, our own Matt Reese talks with Anderson about the unique experience.