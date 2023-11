Riley Berger has built his ag knowledge from the ground up

Riley Berger of the Ridgewood FFA in Ohio is a finalist for the coveted American Star in Agricultural Placement award at the 2023 National FFA Convention. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood joins him to discuss how he has built his agricultural experience from the ground up over the past few years to have his own cattle herd today.

National FFA Convention coverage is sponsored by Wilmington College. More information at www.wilmington.edu.