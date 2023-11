Secretary Vilsack: “If it was up to us, we’d put the young people of FFA in charge of the country”

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack addressed attendees of the 2023 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Thursday. Following his speech, he was awarded the Honorary American FFA Degree.

Listen below to his touching remarks about FFA members after the honor was bestowed.

During time with media, Vilsack gave his thoughts on Farm Bill funding priorities, as well as the difficult nature of starting a farm in today’s day and age for young people without an operation to come back to.

Farm Bill comments

Opportunities for young people wanting to farm