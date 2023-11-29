Share Facebook

Ohio State University Extension in Belmont, Guernsey, Jefferson and Harrison counties will be hosting a Small Farm Financial College this winter. This college is designed to help landowners examine potential ways to increase profits on their small acreage properties. The program is open to all new or aspiring farmers, new rural landowners, small farmers, and farm families looking for new ideas. During this college, participants will be challenged to develop realistic expectations for their new farm business.

They will receive information on getting started, identifying the strengths and weaknesses of their property, and developing a farm business plan. Information on farm finances, insurance, liability, labor and marketing will be covered during the college.



The following sessions will run from 6-8:30PM each Tuesday on:

January 16 at The Pike 40, 41010 National Rd, Belmont, OH – Session I: Getting Started on Your New Farm Business

January 23 at Black Sheep Vineyard, 1454 US-250 #7959, Adena, OH – Session II: You Can’t Measure What You Don’t Track. Recordkeeping, Budgets and Taxes

January 30 at Christopher’s Farm Goods & Provisions, 128 E Market St, Cadiz, OH – Session III: Money, Money, Money! Managing Your Small Farm’s Finances

February 6 at Deerassic Park, 14250 Cadiz Rd, Cambridge, OH – Session IV: The Legal Side of Farm Financial Management



Cost of the event is $25 per person per session and includes a meal. Participants can pick which sessions are most relevant for their farm. This program will also meet the requirements for the Beginning Farmer Certification if attending all four sessions. For those seeking certification, there will be additional assignments to turn in for review. Cost for certification is $300, which is eligible for a tax credit under HB 95.



Space is limited to 30, and pre-registration is required. Call OSU Extension at 740-264-2212 to register or with any questions about the program. Send checks to: OSU Extension, Jefferson County, Attn: Small Farm Financial College, 500 Market St, Suite 512, Steubenville, OH 43952 or pay by credit card at go.osu.edu/jeffersonextensionpayment.



If you require accommodations to attend this event, call 740-264-2212.CFAES provides research and related educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis. For more information, visit cfaesdiversity.osu.edu.