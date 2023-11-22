Thanksgiving costs down for Ohioans

Share Facebook

Courtesy of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation

U.S. consumers will pay less for their favorite Thanksgiving dinner foods, including turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, sweet potatoes, cranberries, and milk, based on a new American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving dinner cost survey.

The average cost of Thanksgiving dinner fixings for 10 people is $61.17, which breaks down to just over $6 per person. The overall cost for the holiday meal is down 4.5% or about $3 from last year, but the cost is still more than 25% higher than it was in 2019, which highlights the impact high supply costs and inflation have had on food prices.

“Because turkey is about half of the cost of the basket, any reduction in turkey prices ends up having a pretty substantial impact on the total cost,” said AFBF Senior Economist Veronica Nigh. “Turkey is down 5.6%. The big reason is that we didn’t have nearly as many cases of high path avian influenza. There were 95% fewer cases this year.”

Survey results showed the retail price for a 16 pound turkey at $27.35, down 5.6% from last year.

Most foods in the national survey decreased in price, while pumpkin pies, veggie trays and dinner rolls increased in price compared to a year ago. Nigh says whether prices went up or down, the amount of the food dollar used to produce the foods we’ll enjoy this year remains low.

“Only 14% of the food dollar is attributable to the underlying cost of ag products,” Nigh said. “The other 86% is the marketing, the transportation, the packaging, the labor, all to get it from the farmer’s operation to the Thanksgiving dinner table.”

Ohio survey results

For Ohio shoppers, the Thanksgiving dinner receipt will be slightly lower than the national average for the same market basket items at $59.24, with the biggest differences being noticed in green peas (38% lower), milk (36% lower), sweet potatoes (34% lower), whipping cream (19% lower) and pumpkin pie (18% lower).

Ohioans will pay higher prices on items like cranberries (24% higher), dinner rolls (8% higher) and turkey (3% higher), compared to the national average.

Individual Prices for Ohio

26 lb. frozen turkey, $28.20

30 oz. pumpkin pie mix, $3.76

1 gallon whole milk, $2.64

1 lb. veggie tray, $.85

12 dinner rolls, $4.15

2 frozen pie shells, $3.72

1 lb. frozen green beans, $1.36

12 oz. fresh cranberries, $2.61

1 half pint whipping cream, $1.45

3 lb. sweet potatoes, $2.97

14 oz. bag cubed stuffing, $3.78

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.