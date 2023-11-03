Trotter wins Nursery Operations Proficiency

Share Facebook

Vanessa Trotter of the Peebles FFA Chapter in Ohio was named winner of the Nursery Operations Entrepreneurship/Placement Proficiency at the 2023 National FFA Convention.

She began a small pumpkin patch when her father purchased a piece of land in 2012. With that, TNT Greenhouses was born. She owns three greenhouses to produce flower and vegetable flats, pots, planters and hanging baskets. Trotter is responsible for trimming, deadheading, and watering plants. She is supported by her parents, Holly and Carl, and her FFA advisor, Rebecca Minton.