A look at labor issues in Ohio agriculture

By Matt Reese

It is no secret. Employer/employee dynamics have changed throughout the domestic labor force in recent years. Ohio farms are not an exception.

“We did pretty intensive focus groups last year and we asked farmers a general question: ‘What’s your greatest challenge impacting your operation?’ By in large, labor was the No. 1 answer we heard,” said Michael Bailey, vice president of strategic partnerships for Ohio Farm Bureau. “We did follow up survey research of farmers in Ohio and we learned that 51% of farmers in Ohio have one to five employees. Over half our industry relies on labor that’s hired. Across the board, for all segments of agriculture — livestock, specialty crop, even orchards, and greenhouses — the need is out there.”

It is increasingly difficult for farms to find, hire, train, and afford qualified employees in 2023. With this in mind, Bailey said Ohio Farm Bureau, in a partnership with Nationwide, has released a first-of-its-kind Labor Intelligence Report and Guide to Finding, Hiring and Retaining Farm Employees through their new Ag Intelligence Service. The report outlines current farm labor challenges and explores how farmers are considering alternative staffing solutions and strategies to find, recruit and retain farm employees. The report is being offered as a free download for anyone interested in the valuable information. In addition, “A Guide to Finding, Hiring and Retaining Farm Employees” is available exclusively for Ohio Farm Bureau members. This resource is designed to help position farm businesses as an employer of choice in this tough labor market. It will help farmers attract and retain quality labor and reduce the chance of a key employee leaving, causing a business disruption.

The guide includes:

The importance of developing a good business culture

Skills sets: What you have and what you will need

How to recruit good people

Compensation and other ideas to reward employees

Creating an orientation/onboarding experience

Tips to motivate performance

How will you retain employees?

Bailey said Ohio Farm Bureau also hosted a series of webinars this fall on pertinent topics related to Ohio agriculture with advice from top agribusiness professionals. The labor resources from Farm Bureau can be found at ofbf.org/labor-resources/.

Margaret Jodlowski is an Assistant Professor of Agricultural Economics and Policy at The Ohio State University who focuses on agricultural labor and risk management. She said there are many ongoing challenges with labor and no easy answers.

“Labor is kind of cross-cutting all different kinds of agricultural operations in Ohio as a huge need. People are struggling find and to keep labor on the farm. What’s really interesting to me is that this is no longer an issue that’s solely in the specialty crop sector or in the horticulture sector or in the dairy sector like we used to see. Now we’re also seeing the big grain farms struggling to find people as well and they’re typically not people we think of as demanding a lot of labor, but that seems to have changed quite dramatically in the time since the pandemic,” Jodlowski said. “Unfortunately, there are no real signs of anything easing up. There’s still a lot of competition out there from the traditional sectors that compete with agriculture for workers, but we’re also seeing competition from more non-traditional sectors — jobs that traditionally paid a lot less, like food service for example. Those jobs saw massive wage increases as a result of the pandemic and in this post-pandemic period, they’re pulling workers from agriculture, which isn’t something we have really ever seen before. When people ask for recommendations about what to do, there’s no silver bullet answer. I’d love to be able to come in and say this is the way you need to this, and you need to do this in order to get people in and get them to stay, but unfortunately every situation is different and every labor market is different in the state. A lot depends on how close you are to other employment opportunities. Proximity to big cities will have a big impact, so there isn’t really one specific thing that can be done.”

Of course, wages are a big part of the equation and, like everything else, they are going up.

“Looking at the wage data across the state, the $15 an hour mark has now become this sort of benchmark wage rate at a lot of places. McDonald’s is a good example, or gas stations, if they can, these places seem to be offering $15 an hour. Interestingly, when you look at the agricultural wage data in the state, just this year it ticked up right above that $15 an hour mark, which now seems to sort of be serving as a sort of price floor for wages,” Jodlowski said. “I know that can be a tough number for a lot of people, but that does seem to be the reality of where wages are moving and that’s for crop workers and livestock workers. Those who have more skills, like the equipment operators, they’re earning a good bit more than that to the tune of around $22 to $23 an hour on average. Of course, that’s going to depend on where you are in the state and also on the worker quality. But we’re seeing interesting dynamics and wages for different quality of workers as well.”

Flexibility is increasingly in demand from potential employees.

“It is getting tougher to get a full-time person. There a lot of people looking for that, but everyone seems to be willing to accept whatever they can get and that is often part-time situations. Maybe the employee is trying to fit one job in around a different job or around a family situation,” Jodlowski said.

Providing benefits to employees is increasingly expensive, but it can set employers apart.

“In terms of benefits, anyone who can afford to give them is going to try and do that because the benefits are going up across all different kinds of jobs,” she said.

One valuable — but notoriously difficult to navigate — tool for agriculture in addressing labor needs is the H2-A Visa Program for Temporary Workers. The program can work well for some situations, but not all.

“The H2-A program is not really set up to be optimal for dairy operations, for example, because the workers that come in are temporary. They can only stay in an operation up to nine months and then they have to return to their home country and, as we all know, dairy cows need to be milked 365 days a year. With animals in general, I think there’s a benefit to having the same people come all the time rather than having to train new people who aren’t used to animal agriculture, so the H2-A program really does not work for them. It’s been a long-standing policy issue that’s really relevant for the dairy sector that has sort of gone unaddressed,” Jodlowski said. “There isn’t really a visa worker solution for livestock operations the same way that there is for other operations. For grain operations, absolutely moving towards that H2-A model is an option.”

The program can, and does work, but requires extensive legwork on the part of the employer.

“H2-A has a bad reputation as being sort of an unwieldy process. It’s time consuming and there are a lot of steps involved. There are three different government departments actually involved in the process and so you have to be prepared in order to successfully move through the program. You can go through a third-party H2-A company that can help you but it’s not cheap,” Jodlowski said.

The labor issue has been a discussion in federal policy circles, but little progress has been made.

“On that front, there had been some discussion in the last year moving through Congress. It was being debated in the committees — a bill called the Farmworker Modernization Act. As we move closer to the presidential election year, though, this sort of cross-partisan bill doesn’t have a good chance of survival, which is really unfortunate,” Jodlowski said.“It’s something that everyone I think on both sides of the aisle has acknowledged is a huge issue, but it’s not likely to move forward at this point. We’re stuck again in this cycle of looking towards the next session of Congress.”

For now, labor issues seem to be here to stay and employers will have to continue to find new and creative ways to appeal to and retain good employees.

“We have to look at what workers are looking for in jobs post pandemic. The No. 1 thing that workers are saying they value is flexibility now. That works for a lot of different companies and a lot of different business models, but it does not always work with agriculture,” Jodlowski said. “To the extent possible that you’re able to work with a non-traditional worker — you know someone whose kids are in school and they can work a few hours a day during school — that’s actually an untapped resource in terms of people who can provide labor. You’re going to have to learn how to be flexible with people’s schedules, but that may get good people to come work for you.”