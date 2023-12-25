A look at the Fair Labor Standards Act

Share Facebook

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Agriculture enjoys special treatment in some federal and state laws. One specific perk is the exemption from paying overtime to agricultural workers according to the Fair Labor Standards Act. Agriculture is exempt from being required to pay overtime. Some employers, however, may opt to pay overtime in order to stay competitive and keep employees, but that is optional. Let’s look at a recent case that discusses this exemption.

In the early 2000s, Jose Ageo Luna Vanegas, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. legally on an H-2B visa (used by various industries for labor shortages). The hours were long, and the construction work was hard, but Vanegas received overtime pay.

In 2017, Vanegas, took a position with the same company, Signet Builders, but this time on an H-2A guest worker visa that authorizes foreign workers to perform “agricultural” work in the U.S. on a temporary basis, if the proposed employer can show that there are too few domestic workers willing and able to do the work and that the use of the guest workers will not undercut local workers wages and working conditions.

Vanegas was assigned to build CAFO (confined animal feeding operation) structures on farms in Wisconsin and Indiana. The hours were long, and the construction work was hard, and Vanegas did not receive overtime pay. When he started asking questions, he was informed that as an agricultural worker he was not entitled to overtime pay.

Vanegas sought legal counsel and filed a lawsuit, under the FLSA, in district court, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated (other H2-A visa employees hired by Signet not receiving overtime pay). The district court dismissed the case, finding Venegas was an agricultural worker, exempt from the FLSA’s overtime protections.

On appeal, the 7th Circuit reversed. Work falls within the FLSA agricultural exemption only if it is both “performed by a farmer or on a farm’’ and if it “does not amount to an independent business.” Regulations establish a fact intensive, totality of the circumstances test to determine whether work performed on a farm is agricultural or is an independent business. The 7th Circuit held that Signet did not prove that the agricultural exemption applies.

Signet promptly asked the Supreme Court to intervene. The highest court declined to take the place, so the parties are back in the district court following the language of the 7th Circuit. Once again, the Supreme Court shows that not deciding is deciding.

Serious money is involved in this case. The difference between paying required overtime and being exempt is huge. The real question is building a CAFO agricultural work? At least in the 7th Circuit, the answer is no.

Here’s wishing you all the joys of the season and an exceptional 2024!