Ag lessons from the earth to the sky

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Jamie Brown, a 6th-grade science teacher at Miami East Junior High, was named the GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year for her work to connect the science of agriculture to Ohio classrooms by making science more relatable through the real-world use of biology, chemistry, and environmental science.

“I have been involved with GrowNextGen since 2018. I had a friend that worked for Pioneer and she thought I would be interested in it. I’m the one friend out of my friend group that is not involved in agriculture — I’m the one teacher. My husband works in agriculture too, so GrowNextGen helped me better understand something I’ve always been passionate about. Since then, I’ve kind of just been hooked,” Brown said. “The program has helped me get students to understand that soil is a natural resource that we need to take care of. Without it, we can’t feed a growing population. I’m in a pretty rural district, but kids have no idea what’s happening outside their window. A few years ago, I got a grant through Battelle with GrownNextGen and the Ohio Rural Educator Program and we actually redid all the flower beds in front of our school. The kids had to test the soil for pH, nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. They had to pick the plants and had to think about things like perennials versus annuals, full sun versus partial sun.”

Brown has also worked with showcasing technology in agriculture in the classroom.

“I’ve done work with drones, which has been pretty cool in my classroom. Not only do I obviously want to stick to standards, but I also want students to see careers that are ahead of them. Last year was the first year that I implemented drones,” she said. “They may love video games and a drone is kind of like a video game. Students can work their way through an obstacle course with two different options — they could free fly or they could code their way through, which at first seemed easy. They need to avoid these power lines over here and avoid the neighbor’s honeybee field over there, and by the end of the class, no one made it through. I think they learned a little bit about that challenge, but we also talked about different parts of technology that they’re using in farming. You can learn how to be a mechanic or a programmer or an engineer or even get into chemistry — you know a chemist formulated what you’re seeing coming out of that plane. It helps with getting them possibly interested in future careers but also better to be consumers too.”

In addition to participating in national STEM initiatives, Brown’s dedication to science education has particularly influenced her peers in Ohio. She has been instrumental in facilitating teacher placements in externship programs with prominent agricultural companies. She also has presented at education conferences and works with the teacher advisory committee to help shape GrowNextGen lessons and e-learning resources that are distributed statewide.

The GrowNextGen program is funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.