Ag literacy certification program rolls out

Ohio Farm Bureau has announced a one-day certification program designed to empower members with the necessary skills and resources to effectively present in the classroom.

Mary Klopfenstein is Ohio Farm Bureau’s ExploreAg and ag literacy program specialist who will be overseeing the new Ag Literacy Volunteer Certification program.

“We’re really looking to equip our volunteers to effectively engage with youth about ag literacy topics,” Klopfenstein said. “This is specifically just for our Ohio Farm Bureau members. It’s going to be a free training opportunity where they’ll walk away with the skills and the knowledge that they need. Each of our county Farm Bureaus will actually have a resource kit that those volunteers can use to start reaching out in their community to young folks about ag literacy.”

Attendees can expect specialized training on curriculum developed by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for agriculture and the national Agriculture in the Classroom Organization, including insights from subject matter experts. Effective classroom management and communication tips will also be part of the training.

The program aims to equip 25 enthusiastic county volunteers with the tools they need to engage students and communicate the importance of agriculture. Upon completion of the certification program, volunteers will be empowered with the necessary knowledge, confidence, and resources to effectively engage with students and communicate the significance of agriculture in their local communities.