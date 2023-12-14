Americans for Clean Aviation Fuel

Share Facebook

A transformative new initiative has taken flight with the formation of Americans for Clean Aviation Fuels (ACAF), a national coalition comprised of industry leaders from the aviation, manufacturing, energy, and agricultural sectors. ACAF is committed to expanding the use of clean aviation fuels (CAFs), driving national efforts to expand the use of American-grown feedstocks and harnessed energy — benefitting the American economy, heartland farmers and growers, the environment, and national security.

CAFs provide an environmentally sound alternative to using conventional jet fuel by significantly reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and encompass the universe of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) — biofuels or synthetic fuels derived from renewable biomass feedstocks, waste resources, and renewable energy resources, as well as captured carbon and hydrogen.

“Americans for Clean Aviation Fuels brings together industry leaders from diverse sectors to highlight the broad benefits of homegrown fuels to our nation’s economy and energy security. We are leading a national movement to build a future where aviation is powered by American energy sources that are good for the economy and our environment,” said Nick Boeyink, ACAF States Director. “Advancing policies to drive investment in the production of CAFs will unleash a powerful economic value chain in America’s heartland and will help drive American job creation, strengthen American farmers, and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign energy.”

In announcing the Coalition, ACAF cited the clear benefits of utilizing alternatives to traditional jet fuel for the nation’s economy, environment and national security. Clean Aviation Fuels:

• Promote American economic growth and job creation

Expanding the production of CAFs will create and support quality American jobs in agriculture, feedstock production, energy generation, construction, manufacturing, and aviation. By championing the benefits of CAFs to our economy and environment, ACAF will work to grow grassroots support for policies that expand the use of American-grown feedstocks, breathing new life into rural communities.

• Harness American innovation to reduce emissions

While clean aviation fuels, such as SAF produce the same amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as conventional jet fuel, lifecycle GHG emissions reductions are significant due to the use of renewable feedstocks, sustainable agricultural practices, and other emission reduction strategies related to production and transportation of the fuel. SAF can reduce an aircraft’s lifecycle GHG emissions by up to 80% with the potential for net negative emissions.

• Are ready for use now

Notably, SAF is a realistic solution to reducing aircraft lifecycle emissions and is considered a “drop in fuel” for use in current aircraft engines. The production and distribution of SAF can also safely utilize existing refining infrastructure and pipeline capacity, helping to clear a path to widespread adoption.

• Bolster American national security

By using renewable resources from American farmers, the U.S. can diversify its energy resources and not be dependent on volatile foreign actors who are hostile to the United States. Made from readily available American sources, CAFs will help secure American energy independence.