Artificial intelligence or illusion?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Don “Doc” Sanders

Recently I attended an artificial intelligence (AI) conference at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. It was an eye-opener. And it gave this old fogey a bit of a headache as I pondered the implications on my drive back to Ohio.

We’re witnessing incredible advances in using computers to manage huge amounts of data for analysis, interpretation and development of new strategies. Some warn that these advances could have downsides. For instance, Goldman Sachs predicts that 300 million jobs worldwide will be lost because of AI. The American press just loves writing about such dire forebodings.

Yet, financial experts like Porter Stansberry, a futurist and incredible stocks picker, suggest that these reports of doom are fantasy. The advances are in machine learning, neural networks and large language models (LLM), an AI algorithm that uses massive data sets to find solutions and create new content.

None of these advances, though, are truly AI. Rather, they are major advances toward preparing us for the advent of AI. The computer world is not there yet. Again, Porter Stansberry opines that the media wants you to believe that these advances are AI. They’re really an artificial illusion, he says.

Stock promoters and the media are working to keep the illusion going. Why? Money! A dozen or more AI startups are marketing stocks to drive up prices. Brokers are touting these AI companies like we’re in a new “Golden Age of Aquarius.”

I don’t seek to minimize the accomplishments of AI pioneers, like Sam Altman and his team at OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, a large language model that mines vast stores of data in response to users’ prompts. I’ll admit, though, technology like this appears to bring us a step closer to true artificial intelligence. ChatGPT, because of its huge data bank, may answer many questions put to it.

While ChatGPT can readily answer many questions, it can be stumped. It was reported at the Illinois symposium I attended that when potential solutions aren’t currently available in the databases it draws from, ChatGPT will make up an answer. Kind of like back in my schooldays when I didn’t adequately study for a test.

Stansberry adds that AI platforms also lack self-awareness, emotions and the ability to operate on principles. Their answers are based on patterns of data drawn from the information programmed into it. And though they can process incredible amounts of data instantly, they can’t make smart decisions. Experts say that they are not true AI, but instead, “augmented intelligence,” based on developed algorithms.

My analogy to this is actress Marilyn Monroe of “Some Like It Hot” fame (younger readers, look it up). People, particularly men, liked to watch her because of her apparent talent. Yet, while fascinating in the public’s eye, behind the scenes she was erratic. She appeared late for her scenes and had a fragile psyche, according to co-workers. Is ChatGPT ready for the big screen, or is it also fragile?

Even Sam Altman, the principal developer of ChatGPT, has been quoted as saying that ChatGPT isn’t truly AI. Nonetheless, supposed AI technologies are a favorite topic in the news. These startup companies like to stir the discussion with the hope of being bombarded with more capital. The risk is that they’ll eventually become overpriced in the stock market and their exaggerated price bubbles will burst.

Altman was recently fired by his investors at OpenAI and then hired by Microsoft. But he’s since been rehired as CEO of OpenAI, and the board members who ousted him, fired.

Stay tuned for the continuing drama and future developments in augmented intelligence, which will open a whole new world for our economy, quality of life and culture. In the meantime, instead of obsessing over artificial intelligence, let’s focus on doing something about an issue far more common, natural stupidity.