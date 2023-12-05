Bailey promoted to senior vice president of operations and partnerships for Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Michael Bailey of Marysville has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and partnerships for Ohio Farm Bureau. In this new role, Bailey will continue to manage the Strategic Partnerships Department and will have increased responsibility over organizational operations including managing the chief information officer and OFBF’s Technology Department, general counsel and human resources. His new responsibilities also will include aiding the executive vice president with strategic planning, striving for organizational efficiencies, and improved coordination.

Bailey, who has been Ohio Farm Bureau’s vice president of strategic partnerships since 2019, has extensive experience in building productive relationships, creating partnerships and attaining shared goals and applying those skills in numerous senior administrative positions within state government. Before his time at Farm Bureau, he served as deputy director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, executive director of the Livestock Care Standards Board, senior program manager for the marketing division, and executive director for the Office of Farmland Preservation. At the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, he was chief of the Division of Soil and Water Resources and chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft.

Bailey is also a commissioned officer in the United States Army Reserve. A combat veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom while serving in Afghanistan, he is currently a military intelligence officer with over 22 years of service.

He grew up working on his family’s dairy and grain farm in Union County, which he now owns and farms with his family. Bailey is also a member of Union County Farm Bureau. A graduate of The Ohio State University, Bailey received his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and applied economics and a master’s degree in agricultural, environmental and developmental economics.