CAUV update as 2024 draws near

By Matt Reese

With nearly half of the state’s counties being reappraised this year for new tax bills in January, the tax savings, and limits, of the state’s Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) program are top of mind for Ohio agriculture as 2024 looms.

“In the time period where 41 counties are going to be undergoing their valuation updates, a lot of people are going to see a difference in their property value, so we’ve been getting of questions lately about what that might mean for them. Home values will also be seeing an increase as well,” said Leah Hetrick, Ohio Farm Bureau Director of Legal Education and Member Engagement. “There are a lot of questions because we’ve been seeing some pretty big increases in those values and that has to do with a number of factors. We understand that farmers are a little wary of what that’s going to mean for their tax bill, especially because farmland is how they make their living. If that property tax increases, it really affects their ability to pay their bills and get some sort of income out of farming.”

First, it should be noted that, even with the increases likely coming in 2024, CAUV offers significant property tax savings for Ohio agricultural land.

“The tax value of a house, for example, is based off of what a willing buyer and a willing seller would sell it for in an open market, but that is not how we value CAUV,” Hetrick said. “CAUV is based solely on the agricultural production value of the land.”

Because of that, CAUV is an extremely beneficial program in terms of tax savings for farms — one that should not be taken for granted. Even when CAUV values were at their highest levels in 2014, the property tax value of farmland was around 50% of actual market value.

Still, steep tax increases can be overwhelming. CAUV underwent some recent changes with the capitalization rate in the CAUV formula to help address this concern. The capitalization rate is the expected return on the value of a property and is a measure of a good investment.

“Back in 2017, Farm Bureau had a really big hand helping to change some of the way we calculate the CAUV. The biggest thing would be the fact that we were working on the capitalization rate,” Hetrick said. “With the revisions, we are moving away from looking at the entire economy and that capitalization rate and moving more to just the farm economy. The purpose of CAUV is to follow the farm economy and value that land at its agriculture production value, so through 2017 changes, instead of following the entire market, we’re able to look more at just what our farmers are dealing with and trying to value the land accordingly.”

With the reforms, CAUV landowners saw an average of a 30% reduction in tax value after being reassessed, according to Ohio Farm Bureau. In addition to changes in the capitalization rate, the last round of CAUV reforms added incentives for conservation practices.

“There also were some updates to help with the conservation practices and allowing for more of a tax decrease based on farms that put their land in conservation,” Hetrick said. “If you have some land that you’re not using to farm that could be put into some sort of conservation practice, that would take you to the minimum CAUV value so that could really help based on land value. A good thing to do would be reaching out to your local Soil and Water Conservation District and seeing if there’s any way to get that land valued for conservation.”

Despite the reforms and resulting savings (on top of the already existing tax savings of CAUV), farm property taxes are likely heading higher for those being reassessed.

“The biggest thing to point out in this CAUV formula is that we do look at the net income and over the past several years we have been seeing a very sustained high crop price. In the formula we look back over the past 7 years, but we only take 5 of those years by dropping the high and the low,” Hetrick said. “The other factor to look at is our land production costs. Land production costs have seen an increase, but that’s only been in the last couple of years, so when we’re dropping our high and our low of those land production costs, we are not seeing the same kind of balance, just because the costs didn’t catch up quite as fast. So, the reason we’re seeing this spike in CAUV values is because we’re comparing that high sustained crop price to only a recent spike in production cost.”

Farmland owners can find out about the status of their tax valuation through the Ohio Department of Taxation.

“The Ohio Department of Taxation website has a list of every county and when they’re going to be updated, or you can call your county auditor,” she said. “The auditor is always a great resource. They are very helpful. They can even help you determine when, if not this year, your reassessment will come and answer any questions that you might have.”

It is more challenging to determine specifics of the expected increases in 2024.

“When we see our land value increase, that is not going to be the same as your tax increase and a lot of factors come into play of what your taxes will actually be based on your land value,” Hetrick said. “You will see a total appraised value on your tax bill, however property taxes will only apply to 35% of the total appraised value. The tax rate that will apply to the taxable value of property is something that will vary depending on the taxing district the property is located in. Ohio’s property tax rates are expressed in mills, and every tax rate will start with 10 mills, which is a requirement set by the Ohio Constitution. After the first 10 mills, the levies that you have voted on in your area will be applied to adjust the tax rate accordingly.

“Ohio law does provide a property tax limitation, also known as the 920 effect, that will contribute to an adjustment in your tax rate. The main goal of the 920 effect is to prevent inflationary increases and windfalls from property tax collection by limiting the amount of money that most levies collect to the same amount the levy raised in the first year. This is done by looking at the voted millage from the levy and calculating a tax reduction factor to ensure the same amount is raised. It is important to note that the 920 effect does not apply to the first 10 mills of your tax bill and the money collected from those 10 mills will fluctuate with inflation. Additionally, Ohio law does not allow tax reduction factors to cause a school district’s executive millage rate to fall below 20 mills, which can create additional inflationary increases for some taxing districts. Those with questions about the specific tax rate that will apply to their property value should reach out to their county auditor.”

In addition, there are discussions at the state level about possible revisions to property taxes.

“It is up the air and it changes every day, but right now one of the things being working on would average not only CAUV values, but also residential values. It would take a 3-year average to try to slow that increase. We know it can be very shocking to have such a steep increase, so that’s one of the things we’re working on,” Hetrick said. “There are a couple of other ideas we have up in the air too and CAUV is something we’re always looking through. We’re always evaluating and talking with the legislature and the tax department to see what might be viable to help not only farmers, but also homeowners, with these property tax increases.”