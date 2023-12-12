December Corn-to-go

Share Facebook

Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019

Greg LaBarge, OSU Extension Field Specialist, labarge.1@osu.edu or 740-956-5047

2023 Fall Soybean Weed Survey results

By Stephanie Karhoff

Earlier this fall, Ohio State University Extension Educators completed a preharvest survey to identify weed escapes in soybean fields. This year, over 3,800 fields were surveyed across 40 different counties (Table 1).

Ohio Region No. of Counties No. of Fields Avg. Field Size (ac) Northwest 10 1,099 55 North Central 4 434 44 Northeast 3 300 26 West Central 6 538 60 Central 8 682 92 Southeast 2 162 48 East Central 2 130 26 Southwest 3 277 51 South Central 2 202 30 Statewide 40 3,824 56

Table 1. Number of surveyed counties, observed fields, and average field size by region for 2023 OSU Extension weed survey.

For each county, Extension Educators drove a circular route and observed about 100 soybean fields before harvest. The frequency and distribution of weed species were recorded for each field. Infestation level was measured on a scale of 1 to 3, with 1 representing a low infestation with occasional individual plants present; 2 representing a moderate infestation level consisting of large patches of eight or more plants of an individual species; and 3 representing a severe infestation where numerous patches are observed. The following results are summarized by National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) reporting districts.

The top five most common weeds this year were volunteer corn, marestail, grasses/foxtail spp., giant ragweed, and waterhemp.

Once again, volunteer corn was a common sight statewide and was observed in 17% of fields surveyed. North Central and West Central Ohio had the highest levels of volunteer corn present at 23% and 21% of fields, respectively. Though volunteer corn was encountered the most, nearly three-quarters of fields had low infestation levels.

Marestail continues to be an issue for Ohio soybean growers, especially in the eastern half of the state. Of the 3,824 fields surveyed, 16% had marestail present. Marestail was observed in over 30% of fields surveyed in both Northeast and East Central regions. Statewide, 65% of fields had low infestations, while 24% had moderate infestations, and 11% had severe marestail infestations. These numbers are very similar to last year’s survey results. Northeast Ohio had the highest percentage of severe or widespread marestail reports.

Giant ragweed and grasses/foxtail spp. were tied for the third most common weed species and were each present in 13% of surveyed fields. Giant ragweed loomed large in Southwest Ohio and was observed in 26% of fields. East Central Ohio though, had the greatest number of fields with severe or widespread giant ragweed populations. Reports of both giant ragweed and grasses/foxtail spp. decreased compared to the 2022 fall soybean weed survey (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Percent of observed fields in Ohio containing top five reported weed species in 2022 and 2023.

Waterhemp was the fifth most encountered weed species this year but is becoming increasingly more frequent and severe in western Ohio. Across the state, waterhemp was in 12% of surveyed fields. Meanwhile, 18-19% of fields in Northwest, West Central, and Southwest Ohio had waterhemp in 2023. Of these fields, about a quarter had severe waterhemp populations. This is concerning since waterhemp has a tremendous ability to overtake fields and develop herbicide resistance.

Thankfully, it is not all “doom and gloom” when it comes to managing these problematic weed species. Out of 3,824 fields surveyed, 47% were “clean” or free of any weeds. This is an increase of 6% compared to 2022 and a higher percentage of clean fields than the past five years. We still need to remain vigilant though as weeds continue to pose threats to both soybean and corn yields. Make plans for the 2024 growing season using the most recent Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri Weed Control Guide and other resources available at u.osu.edu/osuweeds/ and agcrops.osu.edu.

Thank you to the following for contributing to this year’s fall soybean weed survey: Jennifer Stoneking, Nic Baumer, Andrew Holden, Jocelyn Birt, Trevor Corboy, Grant Davis, Gigi Neal, Brooks Warner, Elizabeth Hawkins, Chris Allen, Kendra Stahl, Caden Buschur, Kyle Verhoff, Thomas deHaas, Ken Ford, Kendall Lovejoy, Les Ober, Marina Miquilini, Ed Lentz, Mark Badertscher, Mike Gastier, John Barker, Dean Kreager, Courtney Kriedger, Amanda Douridas, Tim Barnes, Ryan McMichael, Amanda Bennett, Clifton Martin, Sarah Noggle, Ted Wiseman, Mike Estadt, Beth Scheckelhoff, Chris Bruynis, Pressley Buurma, Lee Beers, Noelle Barnes, Chris Zoller, Wayne Dellinger, Curtis Young, and Kayla Wyse. Also thank you to Weed Science Extension State Specialist Dr. Alyssa Essman and the Ohio Soybean Council for supporting this work. We look forward to sharing regional results with you this winter meeting season!