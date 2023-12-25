Engaging students with GrowNextGen

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

The Punnett square has long been an excellent tool for teaching students about genetics to comply with Ohio’s Learning Standards set by the Ohio Department of Education. Punnett squares have also long been an excellent tool for encouraging back-of-the-classroom mid-afternoon naps.

An increasing number of teachers are finding GrowNextGen programs to also be very helpful tools for helping students meet the expected academic standards with less nap facilitation. Amanda Northstine is a science teacher and Springboro Junior High in Warren County. She has seen a great response from her students after incorporating GrowNextGen curriculum into her classroom, including Chickenology.

“It’s important to be able to tie to the standards. We have such a limited amount of time and such a large number of standards to teach. We want to teach students in a very engaging way and using this Chickenology class covers all of the life science standards. It’s one whole unit. I think there are 10 lessons and every lesson can correlate directly to one of the life science units. It just takes the boredom out of learning about mitosis and meiosis and learning about Punnett squares. It puts another spin on learning,” Northstine said. “Once you get students engaged in it, their minds go crazy with making connections. They want to raise a chicken with ChickQuest and get an incubator. They get really engaged. It just helps to really hammer home those standards when students can be passionate about something and they don’t have to just learn out of a paper book.”

Chickenology delves into genetics in practical ways through the world of poultry, connecting lessons from the past to the modern food chain.

“They can tie in the fact that chickens are closely related to the dinosaurs and how those structures of a dinosaur are very similar to the structures of a chicken, only chickens are just miniscule in size by comparison,” she said. “Then we talk about the environment and how the environment has affected the chicken versus the dinosaurs. We talk about their behaviors and we talk about how their genetics are passed down from generation to generation and how things have evolved over time.”

Genetic modification of crops is another important GrowNextGen topic for teaching science.

“My favorite lessons to use from GrowNextGen are about GMOs — they have an entire project for genetically modified organisms,” Northstine said. “Soybeans, obviously, are genetically modified and they have an entire unit on STEM-based learning. I took all of those lessons and turned it into what is called a Socratic seminar, where my students have to investigate genetically modified organisms and then create their own genetically modified organism based on what they learned, which ties into my 8th grade standard. These are fun lessons for the students and we’re still covering the standards. And when they’re engaged, students want to dive deeper and make other connections with their own inquiries and questions about science in general.”

The GrowNextGen program is funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.