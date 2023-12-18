Fueling the Cure surpasses $2 million

Share Facebook

Fueling the Cure fund-raising reached over $2 million, 14 years after its inception. This milestone was celebrated at this year’s annual check presentation held at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus in December. Funds raised over the past year to tip $2 million were $226,323.



Fueling the Cure was established in September 2009 as a joint philanthropy effort supported by Ohio agriculture and energy cooperatives. Current partners are Heritage Cooperative, Sunrise Cooperative, Centerra Co-op, and Premiere Energy. Each cooperative donates $1 per delivery of bulk propane to benefit the “Cooperatives for the Cure of Cancer” endowment fund.



Money pooled from the endowment fund supports cancer research through The Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital and the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. Funding specifically supports food-based prevention efforts, as well as post-recovery therapy and survivorship support.



The $2 million funding milestone has been a long-anticipated landmark for Ray Etgen, Propane Manager at 1st Choice Energy Services, a division of Heritage Cooperative. Etgen, also serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Fueling the Cure, was a key partner in the establishment of the program 14 years ago.



“We are making a real difference in people’s lives in addition to what we normally do day-to-day,” he said.

Heritage Cooperative is proud to support a common goal to better our communities through the support of cancer research with fellow Ohio cooperatives through Fueling the Cure. To learn more about Fueling the Cure or to make a donation to cancer research visit fuelingthecure.org.