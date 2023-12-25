Great Plains partnering to innovate in regenerative ag

James Shurts, ag division president of Grain Plains Manufacturing, joins Ohio Ag Net to talk their forward-looking perspective at the company, including an update on their ownership by Kubota. Discussions also focus on regenerative agriculture and sustainability through their partnership with Bayer, taking advantage of the unique relationship farmers potentially have with carbon markets. Tune in to learn more.
