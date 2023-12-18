GrowNextGen connecting teachers and farmers

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

GrowNextGen originated with forward-thinking farmers looking to educate Ohio’s young people about agriculture.Funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff, GrowNextGen started over 10 years ago focusing on creating content that could be used by a traditional science teacher and easily implemented in their classroom. The goal is to link science to soybean production and highlight the many careers available in the soybean industry. To date, an entire curriculum has been developed in life science, food science, biotechnology that is being used by teachers throughout Ohio and around the country.

Mike Heffelfinger, a farmer from Van Wert County who serves on the Ohio Soybean Council Board of Trustees, has been pleased with the incredible success of the program.

“We work with the GrowNextGen folks quite a bit. They have been wonderful to work with over the years and they’re very enthusiastic about agriculture,” Heffelfinger said. “They are trying to make the students aware of the importance of agriculture to not just our state, but to our country and how they could become involved in agriculture, even though they may not have grown up on a farm.”

Some of the teachers working with GrowNextGen get to go to the Commodity Classic, a national convention and trade show of top agricultural commodity organizations, to learn about agriculture and interact with farmers from around the country.

“I had the honor to visit with many teachers at this past year’s Commodity Classic and a couple in particular stood out. One was in New Jersey, one was in Florida and they had ag in their school districts, but they did not have a vocational agriculture program at their schools. They were absolutely excited when they were made aware of GrowNextGen and how they were able to bring a little bit of agriculture into their classrooms by using the programs they had available,” Heffelfinger said. “I kind of relate it to a child going Christmas shopping in a way. When the teachers see some of the equipment at Commodity Classic their eyes get so wide open. They’re excited. They want to crawl up into the cab and ask about what these various pieces of equipment do. They are very enthusiastic when they are able to actually touch a piece of equipment and find out what it does on the farm.”