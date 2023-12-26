H2Ohio and OACI Update

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

“The H2Ohio program is in an expansion time period,” said Jordan Hoewischer, Director of Water Quality and Research for Ohio Farm Bureau. “We have had funding from the State of Ohio to expand from the original 14 counties to 24 counties. We are now adding additional counties. We have had very high enrollment in the voluntary program by farmers in those Western Lake Erie Basin Counties. There are a couple million acres currently enrolled, and there are a couple thousand farmers implementing a number of identified conservation practices on those acres. It shows that if it is a good voluntary program is offered, farmers to participate.”

Further expansion and enrolling additional acres across more watersheds is the next step. “As we roll further across the state and cross into more watersheds, we hope to continue the promotion and raise the awareness of farmers that may not have been as wrapped-up in water quality issues and the programs available,” said Hoewischer. “Overall, the program has been a success for our farmers, and we are going to see even more adoption as time goes on.”

The H2Ohio program is taking the next step in data tracking by adding an online program farmers can utilize. “Often with programs like this, there can be a lot of paperwork that accompanies it. To help alleviate some of the paperwork and the associated inefficiencies the MyFarms program has been created. MyFarms will allow for easier sign-up and better tracking of acres and practices for the farmers and the state,” said Hoewischer. “This will allow for better reporting of adoption levels and sign-ups. This provides better accountability of the state dollars and tracking where the practices have been implemented and at what level.”

The Ohio Agricultural Conservation Initiative (OACI) is connected to H2Ohio. OACI has two programs. One is a farmer certification program. Participants in H2Ohio need to be in the certification program. They do not need to be certified, but they do need to be enrolled in the program,” said Hoewsicher. “OACI certification helps farmers self-assess how they are tracking on the conservation ladder to see where they fall. There is not an actual score released. It is just for their own benefit and evaluation.”

“The other program is a farm field assessment. We are doing randomized farm field surveys in different watersheds to set a baseline,” said Hoewischer. “We want to learn what the baseline adoption levels are in a given year, and then come back in a few years in a randomized fashion and survey again. We can then take that information and report how we have improved or found areas that need improvement. It allows for a one-of-a-kind information gathering. We are doing an intensive survey, so we will be able to say with certainty that specific practices such as cover crops or nutrient management plans or no-till are at a specific level in an area. That information can help guide other programs and focus on needs not currently filled rather than on goals that are already being met.”