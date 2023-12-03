Hear Ohio Ag Net on 97 Country – The Bull 

Share Facebook

We continue our series highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to WCJO-FM serving Jackson and surrounding counties. Tune in to 97.7 – The Bull out of Jackson to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 5:00 a.m., 6:04, 6:20, 7:04, 8:04, noon, and 5:00 p.m.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.