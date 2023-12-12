How can a crop failure in Brazil impact soybean prices?

Share Facebook

By Daniele Siqueira, Head of Market Intelligence with Brazilian consultancy AgRural

I am writing this text in early December, with about 90% of Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean crop already planted. It hasn’t been an easy season. Thanks to El Niño, several producing areas in central and northern Brazil have experienced hot, dry conditions since September, when the planting season began. Southern states, on the other hand, have struggled with above-normal rains.

Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest producer, is the most affected so far. The state, which accounts for about 25% of the Brazilian soybean production, has lost approximately 5 million metric tons of its potential production, which is seen now at 40 million. And losses can be bigger than that if weather conditions remain unfavorable in December, when most of Mato Grosso’s crop fills pods.

Weather conditions were so severe in October and November that some fields in western Mato Grosso are getting ready for harvest just 70 days after emerging, with up to 50% yield losses. In a normal year, those fields would take 90 to 95 days to start maturing. In other parts of the state, farmers have abandoned some areas that were never planted this season due to the lack of moisture, while others got replanted twice or even three times and are still in trouble.

Rains and temperatures in December will also be decisive for the soybean crop in the North/Northeast of the country and in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state and number three producer. In both regions, the soybean crop is planted later than in Mato Grosso, but farmers have struggled with below-normal rains in the former and excessive moisture in the latter.

But there is also a lot of potential in other producing states such as Paraná (number-two producer), Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul. For that reason, the forecast revision finished on Nov. 30 by AgRural puts Brazil’s 2023/24 production at 159.1 million metric tons — still above last year’s 154.6 million, but below the 164.6 million metric tons estimated at the beginning of the season. If weather conditions don’t improve, the number will be smaller by the time you read this article.

Largest producer and exporter

Brazil has been the world’s largest soybean producer since the 2017/18 season. Before that, in the 2012/13 season, Brazil also became the world’s top soybean exporter, surpassing the United States in both cases. For that reason, a crop failure in Brazil, in theory, can send soybean prices up in Chicago. In fact, a few rallies seen in October and early November had, among other reasons, rumors and concerns about the planting problems in Brazil.

We must keep in mind, however, that Brazil has a big soybean producer as a neighbor, which is Argentina. In the 2022/23 season, Argentina had a historical crop failure caused by hot, dry conditions enhanced by a third consecutive La Niña.

The USDA estimated Argentina’s 2022/23 production at 25 million metric tons, the smallest since 1999/00, with a 43% drop from the previous year. Local sources such as the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange went even lower, putting last year’s production at 21 million metric tons.

South America

To make things easier, let’s put local numbers aside for a moment and use only USDA’s estimates. Last season, in the 2022/23 crop, South America (a continent with many differences from country to country, even when it comes to soybean production) harvested 196.2 million metric tons, 10.7 million up from the previous season. The big failure in Argentina and neighboring Uruguay was more than offset by a bumper crop in Brazil and a bounce in Paraguay, which had big losses in 2021/22. A normal crop in Bolivia also helped.

For the 2023/24 crop, the USDA projects the South American production at 227.4 million metric tons, 31.2 million up from 2022/23. Now in December, the department will probably cut its estimate for Brazil (which was put at 163 million metric tons in early November).

Even so, the South American production will still be much larger than the one harvested last year, since the USDA works with 48 million metric tons for Argentina and there is no reason for a cut so far. Argentina, by the way, normally has good yields in El Niño years.

Paraguay, which is very important for the soybean market dynamics in South America (it exports soybeans to feed Argentina’s big crush capacity), is also in very good shape at the moment.

Limiting the bullish impact

Although Argentina is not a big soybean exporter (the country is the top soybean meal and oil exporter, but a net importer of soybeans), a big production in the country might limit the bullish impact of a crop failure in Brazil, unless the failure is really, really bad. With more soybeans in Argentina, soybean meal importers will put less pressure on the United States, for example, and that is definitely not bullish.

Two other factors might limit the positive impact of a Brazilian crop failure on Chicago prices. A moderate crop failure could be priced into the Brazilian export premiums/discounts, which were very weak a few months ago and now are gaining momentum because of the weather woes.

If further yield losses happen, the export premiums can go up, limiting an eventual rally in Chicago (the same way export premiums had steep declines in the first half of 2023, after Brazil harvested a larger than expected crop).

The other factor is the Chinese demand, which has been erratic and prompted only when prices fall to China’s own targets, as happened during most of 2023.