Lorain County Jr. Fair perseveres for community in Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer

Farm Credit Mid-America’s ‘Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer’ contest saw great competition for the good cause of raising food for local communities in 2023. The results are in and for the second year in a row, the Lorain County Jr. Fairboard has again seized the winning place across Ohio with a total of nearly 24,000 pounds of food donated. In this video, Ohio Ag Net hears from Evan Han of Farm Credit Mid-America alongside Lorain County Fair’s Holden Harker and Nolan Norman about how they persevered through a year of flood conditions to continue giving back to their community.