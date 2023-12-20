Share Facebook

By John Fulton

Winter is a good time to go over fertilizer application. Good maintenance and calibration ensure accurate applications especially for variable-rate application (VRA). We recommend spinner spreaders to be routinely maintenance and, at minimum, calibrate at least once annually for each fertilizer source one plans to apply with a spreader. Spinner spreader settings need to change for each type of fertilizer product being applied while these settings may need to be adjusted based on application rates and field conditions.

While technology on spreaders, especially VRT spreaders, has increased over the past decade, field performance remains vital for profitable production. Just because the latest technology has been adopted does not directly correlate to accurate field performance; unfavorable consequences are possible if incorrect rates or non-uniform application occur.

Here are suggestions to ensure accurate placement of fertilizer this coming spring 2023 with spinner spreaders along with resources our OSU Digital Agriculture Team has developed for spreaders.

Fertilizer source: Fertilizer products vary in density and physical properties therefore spreader setup in accordance to product is vital. Measure fertilizer density and adjust settings accordingly. Visit http://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/fabe-5501 to better under the effect of fertilizer material properties on spreading. Proper maintenance of the spreader; repair and replace: Before operation, double check the following maintenance points: proper conveyor tension, bearings, tire inflation, conveyer wear along with vane and spinner wear. Common problems include un-level spinners, spinners operating at different RPMs, damaged discs, spinners not centered evenly under chute, fertilizer build-up on parts, bent or cracked spinners, and corroded hoppers or components. Metering mechanism: Meter calibration will include running the conveyor over a known time or distance then measuring the amount of dispensed product and comparing to the in-cab display estimated amount. Adjustments to gate height and conveyor constant will help dial into an accurate metering. One will need to calibrate for different fertilizers since varying in density and properties. Equipment manuals outline the proper procedure and specific adjustments to make. Spread uniformity: distribution patterns can be difficult to evaluate without conducting a proper spread pattern test. Pan testing following standard protocol is necessary to evaluate spread uniformity. Consult with a spreader dealer on obtaining a spread pattern test kit. Spread width: spread width or swath spacing needs to be maintained in order to prevent too much or too little overlap between swaths. If not already being used, guidance systems greatly reduce error and operator fatigue. Proper setup: use the calibrated settings for a particular fertilizer including adjusting the product density within the in-cab display setup, using the correct spinner speed, and adjusting chute to proper position. Remember to operate at the specified spread width to ensure correct overlap with adjacent passes.

OSU Extension digital agriculture resources for spinner spreaders

Spinner-Disc Spreader Set Up and Calibration (Field Execution Manual—Part 1), https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/fabe-561

Correcting Irregular Spread Patterns (Field Execution Manual—Part 2), https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/fabe-562

Proper Spinner-Disc Spreader Operation, Terms and Definitions (Field Execution Manual—Part 3), https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/fabe-563

Additional information on fertilizer application can be found at the Ohio State University Digital Ag website: https://digitalag.osu.edu/precision-ag/research-focuses/precision-crop-management

Dr. John Fulton, Professor, can be reached at fulton.20@osu.edu. This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.