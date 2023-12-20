Managing manure for bigger yields, less impact

Share Facebook

A conversation with Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio’s Field Leader and Glen Arnold, CCA Field Specialist, Manure Nutrient Management, Ohio State University Extension

Dusty: How did the summer months and fall go with getting manure applications done?

Glen: It’s been a pretty good year in 2023 for manure application. We had a very dry April, so if people needed to get manure applied to fields in April, the opportunity was there. Then we got crops planted and we stayed pretty dry in June, so for those of us who do a lot of manure application on top of emerged corn or incorporate in between the rows, we were able to get a lot of that done. Then a drier than normal summer and fall has allowed us to get most of our manure application work done in the state. You see most of the dairies, when you look at their manure ponds, they’re pumped down nicely. Talking to hog farmers, most of them will tell you that they are happy they got their manure out. They’re at just about empty so they have plenty of capacity to get through the winter months and well into next year.

Dusty: Could you tell us about some of the evolution of manure application?

Glen: When we were young, we grew up with spreaders and open cab tractors and our goals were to get that load of manure out to that field in the wintertime as quickly as possible as close to the buildings as we could get so we could spend less time on the application process. That’s where we were many years ago. Most everyone had dry manure, except maybe the poultry people were wet at that time with their manure type. As time has gone on, the cattle industry and especially the hog industry has moved to a liquid manure we’re capturing manure in the pit beneath the animals. We’re able to capture much more of the ammonia and the other nutrients that normally would get away from us. We’re taking those nutrients to the field and the equipment has evolved right along with that. Today when you look at the capacity to apply liquid manure, you see much larger pumps, much larger hoses. You’re seeing hose systems that will go out 3 to 4 miles from the manure source and still provide plenty of volume and pressure for the application to occur. That’s probably twice what we were able to do just 5 or 6 years ago. We’ve continued to evolve with better equipment, more precision involved and I think most of the commercial applicators and private farmers are pretty interested in this direction.

We had an opportunity to hook sensors to some of our university equipment that farmers used to apply manure to fields over a period of two summers and essentially these new sensors that we’re getting basically will tell us as the manure flows through the hose at 1,500 to 2,000 gallons a minute the nitrogen, phosphorus and potash content of that manure. We had a grad student pull samples from these hoses and send the samples away to a lab for analysis and compare them with the data from the tractor sensor. The results are giving us great hope that these sensors can be calibrated to give us very precise manure nutrient measurements on the go.

Dusty: As the weather patterns have changed, we have larger rain events and reduced number of application dates for manure and shorter windows of opportunity to apply manure. How are manure applicators or farmers able to manage and mitigate that situation?

Glen: It’s a proven fact that we have fewer fall days for field work and that would include manure application. We’ve worked with farmers to spread out manure application over a number of different crops and different situations. We can get more manure out earlier in the year by putting on newly planted corn and soybeans then we can go into topdressing wheat. The manure has worked very well with wheat and then we can go from that to put in the manure in between cuttings of forages and that’s worked very well for farmers. Then, of course, right after silage we can get manure applied in September and get our cover crops put on with that. Then we still have our fall application window. By spreading out the number of days available, I think that’s really benefited commercial applicators with more days of the year to earn the money to pay their employees or to get manure through their equipment to generate more revenue for their operation. I think you’ll see them continue to explore those windows as much as they can.

Dusty: When it comes to manure incorporation versus other methods of nutrient application and the result in corn yields, what are you finding?

Glen: We’ve done a lot of work with sidedressing for a number of years both with tankers modified to go down through rows of corn and with drag hoses. We’ve generally found about a 15 -to 18-bushel advantage doing that year in and year out. Manure is just an excellent fertilizer for corn. It always has been, and you get similar results on wheat. You’ll get a slightly better wheat yield with manure than you will perhaps with commercial fertilizer. This year we got an opportunity to use a Cadman toolbar. We used it with several farmers and the results are just starting to come in. We’re finding, because of the way the year worked out, that we probably are going to get about a 25-bushel bump on our corn yields where the Cadman was used as compared to commercial fertilizer. The reason we think we’re going to see that bump is June was very dry and so a lot of the corn struggled. Where we went in and incorporated manure at about 6,000 to 6,500 hundred gallons per acre, that corn apparently got a good start and got to be moving along a little bit better. We’ve been really pleased with these results as we get them back from the farmers.