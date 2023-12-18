McCarthys honored with top award from Ohio’s sheep industry

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood

One role of today’s leaders in Ohio’s sheep industry is setting up a bright future for the next generation of leaders. Farabee and Joy McCarthy of Wyandot County, the winners of the 2023 Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award from the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program, have spent many years doing just that.

Farabee and Joy McCarthy, Wyandot County, center, were recognized with the Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award, the highest award presented for the Ohio Sheep Industry.

They were presented the surprise award at the 2023 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium in December held in Wooster. Farabee currently serves as the chair of the Animal Science and Pre- Veterinary studies at the University of Findlay.

“I’ve been here about 22 years. When I came, we were a relatively small department. We’ve grown since and now we have about 700 undergraduate students. In addition to cattle, we also have sheep, we have goats and farrow out a few sows every semester because of class needs. We run a Southdown flock of about 90 purebred Southdown ewes. We sell at a couple of major sales in this region and we show at the State Fair with those,” McCarthy said. “We also have some black-faced commercial ewes that we use primarily for class. We don’t raise wethers or anything like that to show, but we do have animal handling classes that utilize the crossbreds to castrate, dock and do just general kinds of management protocols with those. Our farms at the University of Findlay are unique in the sense that the student is the one that cares for most of the animals. We have a couple supervisory barn managers, but for the most part all the labor is handled by students. Some positions are paid, some not. That’s how we get everything done. We teach classes and allow students to do as much from a management standpoint as we possibly can.”

The McCarthys have deep Ohio roots, but Farabee’s career took him out of state for a few years.

“I went to grad school and started out my teaching career at Virginia Tech. I was there for a number of years and then left and went into industry and was a tech service nutritionist for a major feed company. I liked that, but there’s something to be said to be in education. The opportunity arose and I left my industry job and came back to academia,” he said. “There’s some good things and bad things about academia, but the good things are that you get to work with students and share some of what you know or have picked up with them. Hopefully, when they leave here, they’re going to be more knowledgeable and better as a livestock manager and have some appreciation for livestock agriculture. I guess that’s probably why I do it. We try to produce not necessarily those students who are all going to work with production operations, but students who appreciate what those production operations are and what we do from an animal agriculture standpoint. We want them to at least be advocates out in the world when we need advocates so much to have our point of view expressed in a reasonable and educated way.”

Farabee McCarthy, left, regularly takes University of Findlay students to the Ohio State Fair.

Both Farabee and Joy have long been involved with Ohio’s sheep industry in a number of different capacities.

“They are both good mentors for the industry,” said Roger High, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program executive director. “He’s been able to guide his students at the University of Findlay in sheep production and management. I know they show at the Ohio State Fair and there’s always a number of students from the University of Findlay there working with him and helping fit the sheep and get the sheep ready. The mentorship from both Farabee and Joy is an important reason for naming them the Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award winners. It is not only about their involvement in the sheep industry, producing and raising good sheep, and being good friends, but also mentoring students and mentoring young people to be successful in the industry. They’ve got a great family — three children and some grandchildren. This award is a long time coming.”

Both have been influential in their various roles.

“They are very deserving in terms of not only their sheep operation, but also their leadership in the industry. Farabee was on both the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association Board of Trustees and the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board of Directors for several years,” High said. “From the sheep standpoint, they have had a very successful sheep operation with their Polled Dorsets and were very involved in the Ohio Dorset Breeders Association together for several years. And Farabee’s impact at the University of Findlay with the Southdown flock has been a real benefit to the Southdown breed as well as the sheep industry here in Ohio.”

The McCarthys have led through example and showcased the value of hands-on learning in the barn and the showring, said Gary Saylor, auctioneer and Ohio sheep industry leader.

“We go back a long way, probably 40, 45 years through going to sheep shows and sales. Farabee and I spent a lot of time riding in the truck together with good conversation. We got to know one another really well. He’s just a great guy. At the Ohio State Fair our sheep were penned across the aisle for a number of years and I saw their kids growing up in junior fair and got to see the way that family works together. They do things the right way. I have a lot of respect for Farabee and Joy and their family,” Saylor said. “I tell you one thing that really sticks out for me after talking to some of the students at Findlay that I get to see at the sales with their Southdowns, those kids think the world of Farabee and have a lot of respect for him. You can just see the impact that he’s made on those kids. That’s just a beautiful farm they have up there at the University of Findlay and the hands-on training those kids get — you can’t replace that. The sheep industry in Ohio is in a much better place with people like the McCarthys.”

In addition to recognizing the Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award winner, a number of other awards were presented at the 2023 Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium, including several individuals being recognized for their involvement in the sheep industry, youth programs, industry leadership on the OSIA or OSWP Boards, and industry friends that have made an impact on the industry, High said. Other awards included:

OSIA/OSWP Friend of the Ohio Sheep Industry

• Dr. Cathann A. Kress, Franklin County, has been committed to the Ohio sheep and lamb industry through her continued support of Ohio State University sheep programming. Her dedication to this program and her assistance to our industry has brought her recognition in this very important role for our industry.

• Adam Sharp, Fairfield County, has been a long-time supporter of Ohio’s sheep and lamb industry through his leadership at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. His dedication to the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and the Ohio Sheep and Wool program is a very important benefit to the industry.

OSIA/OSWP Distinguished Service Award

Becky Sexten of Greene County has term-limited off of the Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Board in 2023 after serving a full nine years on the board.

OSIA/OSWP Youth Recognition

• Chloe Heidlebaugh, Hancock County, Ohio Lamb and Wool Ambassador

• Bailee Amstutz, Union County, 2023 Ohio and National FFA Sheep Proficiency Award Winner

• Linsey Eddy, Union County, Dr. Jack Judy Memorial Scholarship Winner

• Chloe Heidlebaugh, Hancock County, Ralph H. Grimshaw Memorial Scholarship Winner

• High Family Memorial Scholarship Winner, Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Defiance County.

• OSIA LEAD Council Scholarship Winner, Adeline Kendle, Tuscarawas County.

In addition, several companies and individuals showcased their sheep products and participants were able purchase Christmas gifts. The annual silent auction generated over $800 for the OSIA General Scholarship Fund. This scholarship fund provides scholarships to deserving young sheep producers who would like to further their education at a university or college.

Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium sponsors were the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, Ohio Sheep and Wool Program, Ohio State University Animal Sciences Department, Ohio State University Department of Extension, Ohio Research and Development Center and the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and the American Sheep Industry (ASI). Trade show participants included: American Lamb Board, Farm and Dairy, Fowler Seed Marketing, Mark Bruns Insurance, Ohio’s Country Journal/Ohio Ag Net, and Say It with Sheep. Major financial sponsors to the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium program included AgCredit, Barnes Farms Genetics, Countryside Graphic and Design, Open Road Renewables, Purebred Lamb, United Producers, Inc. and Urban Shepherds.