Natural resource officers sought

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is accepting applications through the end of the month for its new class of Natural Resources Officer cadets. Ideal candidates for this opportunity are active people who love spending time outdoors, which includes most OCJ readers. Natural Resources Officers patrol Ohio’s state parks, forests, preserves, and waterways. Duties include law enforcement, public service, education, and public relations. You can learn more about a not-so-typical day on the job from current officers in this Natural Resources Officers video: youtube.com/watch?v=xVzamfC4bEI.

Top-scoring candidates will undergo interviews and a pre-employment evaluation. Those selected as cadets will complete a training program related to ODNR operations. Following that, cadets will attend the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training Academy for five months. Cadets who are already certified as peace officers with the State of Ohio will begin field training and will not need to attend the academy.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21-years-old, and possess a valid driver’s license. An associate degree, completion of an undergraduate core program, or experience in natural resources, fish and/or wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement or related fields, or military experience is also required.

Other qualifications include completing a background check, medical exam, and psychological exam, passing a drug screen, and meeting swim and physical fitness standards. Successful applicants will be assigned to serve in a specific state park area and should apply for the area(s) in which they would like to serve. Learn more and apply at the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Deer gun week was productive

Ohio’s weeklong whitetailed deer gun hunting season concluded Dec. 3, with hunters taking 70,118 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife (ODOW). Last year, hunters took 71,931 deer during the gun week, while the three-year average for deer harvest during the seven-day gun season is 71,322. An additional weekend of deer gun hunting will happen on Dec. 16-17.

During the deer gun week, hunters checked 25,044 antlered deer (36% of the harvest) and 45,074 antlerless deer (64%), a category which includes does and button bucks. The top 10 counties for deer taken during the week of gun season were: Coshocton (2,441), Tuscarawas (2,260), Ashtabula (2,189), Muskingum (2,076), Knox (1,880), Carroll (1,864), Guernsey (1,798), Washington (1,582), Licking (1,570), and Harrison (1,533). Coshocton County also led the state in 2022 with 2,457 deer checked.

Straight-walled cartridge rifles were used to harvest 60% of the deer checked during the seven-day gun season. Shotguns accounted for 34% of the total. In addition, 4% were taken with a muzzleloader, 1% with archery equipment, and 1% with a handgun.

This year, 389,181 deer permits had been issued through Dec. 3. Nonresidents have purchased 37,543 hunting licenses, the most popular states that hunters traveled to Ohio from include Pennsylvania (7,078 nonresident licenses), Michigan (4,733), West Virginia (3,560), North Carolina (3,105), and New York (2,852).

A county list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2023 deer gun hunting week is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the deer harvest numbers for 2023, and the three-year average from 2020, 2021, and 2022 is in parentheses. A three-year average provides a better overall comparison to this year’s numbers, eliminating year-to-year variation because of weather, misaligned season dates, timing of the crop harvest, and other unavoidable factors. Numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 967 (1,037); Allen: 458 (399); Ashland: 1,420 (1,473); Ashtabula: 2,189 (2,064); Athens: 1,083 (1,277); Auglaize: 476 (440); Belmont: 1,345 (1,199); Brown: 832 (937); Butler: 276 (344); Carroll: 1,864 (1,777); Champaign: 487 (479); Clark: 232 (214); Clermont: 583 (689); Clinton: 307 (232); Columbiana: 1,464 (1,383); Coshocton: 2,441 (2,380); Crawford: 631 (653); Cuyahoga: 53 (46); Darke: 344 (343); Defiance: 907 (903); Delaware: 427 (426); Erie: 297 (317); Fairfield: 663 (774); Fayette: 144 (136); Franklin: 189 (169); Fulton: 435 (396); Gallia: 1,023 (1,136); Geauga: 753 (633); Greene: 216 (258); Guernsey: 1,798 (1,902); Hamilton: 114 (146); Hancock: 646 (644); Hardin: 540 (608); Harrison: 1,533 (1,365); Henry: 431 (462); Highland: 1,008 (1,119); Hocking: 1,004 (1,111); Holmes: 1,507 (1,605); Huron: 1,153 (1,168); Jackson: 937 (1,018); Jefferson: 1,088 (890); Knox: 1,880 (1,979); Lake: 203 (175); Lawrence: 655 (689); Licking: 1,570 (1,772); Logan: 740 (785); Lorain: 735 (730); Lucas: 114 (129); Madison: 159 (209); Mahoning: 621 (589); Marion: 344 (395); Medina: 683 (727); Meigs: 1,049 (1,221); Mercer: 400 (406); Miami: 261 (255); Monroe: 1,184 (1,145); Montgomery: 163 (197); Morgan: 1,294 (1,333); Morrow: 746 (697); Muskingum: 2,076 (2,173); Noble: 1,215 (1,288); Ottawa: 191 (180); Paulding: 563 (564); Perry: 1,046 (1,130); Pickaway: 335 (267); Pike: 647 (677); Portage: 685 (694); Preble: 323 (327); Putnam: 462 (406); Richland: 1,357 (1,378); Ross: 959 (1,090); Sandusky: 322 (336); Scioto: 718 (761); Seneca: 970 (908); Shelby: 452 (429); Stark: 1,040 (970); Summit: 210 (207); Trumbull: 1,446 (1,202); Tuscarawas: 2,260 (2,240); Union: 398 (390); Van Wert: 300 (277); Vinton: 590 (854); Warren: 259 (325); Washington: 1,582 (1,491); Wayne: 917 (882); Williams: 733 (739); Wood: 413 (370); Wyandot: 583 (782). 2023 total: 70,118; 3-year average total: 71,322

Nov. 11 best day for bowhunters

Speaking of deer hunting, bowhunters in Ohio checked 4,621 white-tailed deer on Saturday, Nov. 11, the highest single-day total to that date in the bow season, according to the ODNR, which also shared the ten most successful days during the archery season through Nov. 11:

-Saturday, Nov. 11: 4,621 deer

-Saturday, Nov. 4: 4,393 deer

-Sunday, Nov. 5: 3,727 deer

-Sunday, Nov. 12: 3,025 deer

-Friday, Nov. 10: 2,919 deer

-Friday, Nov. 3: 2,908 deer

-Thursday, Nov. 2: 2,800 deer

-Wednesday, Nov. 1: 2,606 deer

-Saturday, Oct. 7: 2,485 deer

-Tuesday, Oct. 31: 2,443 deer

The statewide archery season began Sept. 30 and continues until Feb. 4, 2024.