       

New seed tech brings new rotation options

December 4, 2023 Crops, Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

U.S. Corn Marketing Lead with Pioneer, Adam Theis, joins Ohio Ag Net to recap lessons learned in 2023 and what farmers should keep in mind with regard to trait selection for 2024 seed. Corn technology is impacting plant health in a variety of ways, including new options for crop rotation due to increased resistance against various diseases and pests.

