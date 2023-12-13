ODA releases schedule for 2024 fairs

Share Facebook

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) released the official dates for the 2024 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2024 fair season on June 8, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 12 with the Fairfield County Fair. For a complete schedule, click here. In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, ODA is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.